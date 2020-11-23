COLUMBIA - MU Health Care Clinics are allowing one visitor per patient starting on Monday.
Patients with pregnancy appointments, physical or mental constraints, pediatrics, new diagnoses, or undergoing surgeries can have on visitor.
Clinics include Ear, Nose, and Throat, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, and Orthopedics.
These restrictions come two weeks after MU Health Care changed visitor policies for its hospitals. Only one visitor is allowed when a patient is undergoing surgery, labor and delivery, pediatrics, and when a patient is near death.
MU Health Care said it will keep the restrictions in place until further notice.