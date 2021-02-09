COLUMBIA - MU Health Care says it is easing visitor restrictions in its hospitals and clinics.
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 10, patients at MU Health Care hospitals, emergency departments and clinics will be allowed to have one visitor.
MU Health Care made this decision due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases in Boone County and in the surrounding counties.
"The pandemics not over. But things are good enough that we can begin to open up a little bit" Kevin Gwin, MU Health Cares Chief Patient Experience Officer, said.
The hospital is excited to be able to connect patients with their friends and family during the time of healing again.
"We know the value of having your family member with you when you're in the hospital," Gwin said. "We know that it really helps them to have an advocate who knows them really well, and just to have the presence of somebody they're familiar with."
Visitors over 16 years old will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University Hospital and Missouri Orthopedic Institute, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Missouri Psychiatric Center.
In a news release, MU Health Care said all visitors will be required to wear a mask and undergo temperature and symptom screening.
"We're gonna ask them if they have any of these symptoms, we're going to take their temperature, and it takes just a few seconds, and then they'll be on their way," Gwin said.
Gwin says patients should assign a designated visitor, so the hospital knows who will be staying with the patient ahead of time.
Pediatric and labor and delivery patients will continue to allow two visitors. Same-day surgery, testing and procedure patients will continue to have one visitor. Patients with appointments at MU Health Care’s freestanding clinics will also be allowed to bring one person with them.
MU Health Care says it will still support Zoom and FaceTime visits for people who cannot make it to the hospital.
Boone Hospital also changed their visitor guidelines last week. Their new policy, which allows one visitor in most cases, started Monday, Feb. 8.