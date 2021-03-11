COLUMBIA - Due to reduced demand for testing, MU Health Care will close its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the end of day, Friday, March 12.
Boone Hospital Center and St. Mary's Hospital also announced the closure of their drive-thru testing sites due to decreased demand on Wednesday.
All three sites' final days of operation will be Friday, March 12.
Capital Region Medical Center's drive-thru testing closed in mid-February due to cold weather conditions. It was never reopened.
SSM-Health - St. Mary's Hospital in Audrain County also closed in February due to sustained lower volumes and reduced community transmission of COVID-19.
Testing numbers from the Mizzou North location have decreased from more than 3,000 per week in August to less than 700 in the first week of March, according to a press release.
Those in need of COVID-19 testing after March 12 have the following options:
- If a patient of MU Health Care, call your primary care provider’s office.
- If not a patient of MU Health Care, visit Mizzou Quick Care or Mizzou Urgent Care, or call/see your primary care provider.