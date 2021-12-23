COLUMBIA − MU Health Care's COVID-19 test collection site will be closed Friday and Saturday for the Christmas holiday.
The walk-in collection site, located at 2003 West Broadway Suite 100, will reopen Sunday at 9 a.m.
MU Health Care labs and clinics will also be closed Friday and will resume normal hours on Monday, Dec. 27.
Mizzou Urgent Care, located on South Providence, and all three Mizzou Quick Care locations will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed on Saturday.
For more information about testing, visit MU Health Care's website.