As schools across the country go on spring break, some health officials have expressed concern about what this means for the spread of COVID-19. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky echoed this during a White House COVID-19 briefing, according to CNN.
"What concerns me is the footage of what's happening in spring breakers, in people who are not continuing to implement prevention strategies while we get fully scaled up," said Dr. Walensky.
According to MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck, MU Health Care cannot speculate on what the spread of COVID-19 in Columbia will look like after spring break. However, if there is an uptick in cases, MU Health Care is well prepared to handle it, she said.
“We are fully prepared, and we will manage just as we have for the past year,” said Beck.
Beck attributed this to the adaptable nature of MU Health Care’s incident command structure, which would help ease any capacity issues faced by the University Hospital. There continues to be anywhere from 10 to 20 patients with Covid-19 on a daily basis, said Beck. If that number grows large enough, there’s a plan in place to move patients around and ensure the hospital isn’t overwhelmed.
The adaptability of MU Health Care’s incident command structure was put to the test during previous COVID-19 surges, such as in December 2020. As that surge occurred, the University Hospital continued to expand its ICU, adding capacity by doing things like utilizing the building’s upper floors for non-critical patients.
Beck is confident that issues concerning hospital capacity won’t arise in the near future, largely thanks to local vaccination efforts. Since vaccines were rolled out with a phased approach that entailed vaccinating high-risk populations first (including the elderly and those with specific chronic conditions), it’s now less likely that members of these populations will wind up hospitalized, even if they’re infected, Beck said.
Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams said he agrees with this.
“The efficacy of the vaccine is preventing severe illness,” Dr. Williams said. “The number of hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since June. We’ve been so purposeful about vaccinating people in nursing homes, people over 65 and people with [certain conditions].”
Dr. Williams said DHSS will “hope for the best and prepare for the worst.” He said he’s encouraged by Missouri’s recent case rates, but wants to remain vigilant. He’s primarily concerned about the virus’ deadlier, more infectious UK strain.
Despite any problems that could arise with a potential uptick in cases, Dr. Williams said the vaccine rollout will continue as planned, with all adults in Missouri becoming eligible beginning April 9.
Should they decide to travel for spring break, Dr. Williams advises students to wear masks, remain cautious and follow social distancing guidelines. He said he’s confident that students, and the rest of the state, will continue to do so.
“I think Missourians really listen to us and the governor,” he said. “People really did what we asked them to do.