MU Health Care discusses omicron variant

COLUMBIA - MU Heath Care spoke with media on Monday afternoon to discuss the latest developments with the omicron variant.
Vaccine co-chair Laura Morris answered questions about the new variant and how it could impact Missouri.
"When the omicron variant is detected in Missouri, we will hear from the state," Morris said. "We'll be able to coordinate our efforts for testing and for sequencing."
The omicron variant has 26 unique spike mutations, compared to 10 in the delta variant.
"This variant has been detected quite a bit more quickly than delta," Morris said.
Morris also stated that MU Heath Care needs more time to see how patient's symptoms play out with the new virus.
Morris expects the variant to enter the United Sates and Missouri sooner than later.
"I anticipate that it will be in the United States, it will be in Missouri," Morris said.
Morris ended the discussion by telling reporters that for today, things are stable.