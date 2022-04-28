COLUMBIA - Researchers at MU Health Care are joining a study to see if an antiviral pill could prevent the spread of COVID-19. The research for the pill, molnupiravir, is a part of a nationwide study from Merck Pharmaceuticals.
The Food and Drug Administration previously authorized this pill to treat some patients experiencing symptoms. This study will instead see if the pill can prevent someone from catching the virus in the first place.
Dr. Christopher Sampson, an emergency medicine specialist, is leading the clinical trial at MU Health Care. He said it's aimed at people who are not vaccinated.
"We know that those patients as well are higher risk of having complications if they themselves become COVID positive," Dr. Sampson said. "This is really another option for someone who may not be vaccinated, but is living with someone who tests COVID positive."
Researchers are in search of unvaccinated people to take part in the trial.
"We're looking for people who live with someone that's COVID positive. The person has to develop symptoms, five days or less," Dr. Sampson said. "That's your family member or the person you live with, it could be a roommate as well."
Those who join the study may either be given the medicine or a placebo. They will keep a diary to monitor any side effects or symptoms and have a doctor keep track of their progress.
If you're interested in volunteering for the study, you reach the hospital's research center at 573-882-0637.