COLUMBIA − The month of March marks over two years since Missouri saw its first case of COVID-19.
MU Health Care's Dr. Mark Wakefield said he has experienced the strain on the health care system since the start of the pandemic. He expressed that it's "extremely difficult to reliably predict the future, about what's going to happen next with the pandemic."
"I've transitioned in my mind to, we're in a peri-pandemic state. For a long period of time, we're going to deal with the consequences and the unpredictable future, either directly or indirectly, related to COVID," Dr. Wakefield said.
Dr. Wakefield said the pandemic is similar to a "millipede wearing shoes."
"It's hard not to get apprehensive about what the next shoe to drop is going to be. Right?" Dr. Wakefield said. "We just keep dropping shoes. There's new, bad things happening around the corner related to a new variant or a new population that's getting increased numbers."
Wakefield said the workforce is also smaller than two years ago. He said some people have died, are taking care of family members who have not recovered, don't have access to the same child care they had two years ago, and some people retired early.
On Thursday, MU Health Care reported there were 25 total inpatients for COVID-19 on its dashboard.
Dr. Wakefield said not to spend too much time trying to predict the future, rather "develop the capacity to respond to uncertainty."
He said he's anticipating that there will be "neglected or deferred" health care issues that will appear in the future as a result of the demand on health care system to focus on COVID-19.