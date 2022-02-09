COLUMBIA − Boone County has reported 201 cases of influenza since Jan. 2, 2022. While COVID-19 cases in Boone County have declined since peaking in mid-January, the influenza cases are increasing.
MU Health Care's co-chair for COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccine Committees Dr. Laura Morris explained that even with COVID cases declining, mid-Missouri may see increases in other illnesses.
"We are starting to feel a little bit better about going back to in-person activities or potentially socializing that we will see some of the other respiratory viruses spreading a little bit more widely again," Dr. Morris said.
Morris explained that the total number of flu cases reported may be higher than what was reported as there are many situations where patients do not visit a doctor at all.
"We have a lot of people who had cold and flu symptoms who were tested for COVID and potentially tested negative and then let it drop right there," Dr. Morris said.
Despite hospitals and clinics being short-staffed and swamped, Dr. Morris said it's important to see a doctor even after testing negative for COVID if there are significant symptoms.
"We can do our best to find the right answer, that really only applies to patients who do present to the office or to the clinic with their symptoms. So, if you are testing at home and your test for COVID-19 is negative, that doesn't mean that you may not benefit from knowing the answer to your symptoms," Dr. Morris said.
MU Health Care saw a decline in flu cases when there was a surge in COVID-19 cases, but they are now recording a slight increase in flu numbers as COVID-19 cases decline.
Dr. Morris also recommended seeing a physician when experiencing significant symptoms because the flu and other airborne illnesses are easy to treat the earlier they are identified.
"For influenza we do have some treatment options, but those are the most relevant and work the best whenever we can make a diagnosis within a few days of symptoms," Dr. Morris said. "They [flu treatment options] work the best whenever it is within the first five days but, ideally, within the first couple of days of having symptoms."
Dr. Morris explained that while influenza is a dangerous illness and something that should be taken seriously, it does not take precedent over COVID-19. She emphasized getting tested for COVID first and then seeing a doctor.
"We pay special attention to COVID because the ramifications of the COVID diagnosis are different," Dr. Morris said. "The death rate between COVID and flu is quite different."
Boone County residents can call 573-874-6337 for questions if they test positive for COVID. For influenza, appointments can be made through MU Health Care, Boone Health or other local physicians/pediatricians.