COLUMBIA - Boone County wrapped up the first day of its mass vaccination clinic at Faurot Field. MU Health Care confirmed it gave out 2,056 Moderna vaccine doses.
MU Health Care's mass vaccination event started Thursday morning for those eligible in Phase 1B, Tier 1 and 2. The vaccine clinic wrapped up around 7 p.m.
MU Health Care's communications strategist, Eric Maze, said 64 people didn't show up to their appointments. Maze said 32 doses went to those on the waitlist.
MU Health Care's pharmacy director, Brad Myers, said the first day went very well but, improvements can be made.
"Please arrive 15 minutes before your appointment," Myers said. "Arriving earlier causes a backlog in the workflow."
Myers said a lot of people had concerns whether they would get a vaccine if they have an appointment.
"If you have an appointment, you have a dose. Sometimes we have had a lot of people come through and try to get there really early," Myers said. "But, if you have an appointment, you have a dose."
The clinic has a post-vaccination spot where anybody vaccinated can be monitored for symptoms or side effects. Myers said nobody had a reaction to the vaccine.
Myers said approximately 2,000 vaccine doses will be administered this Saturday. The clinic's hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.