COLUMBIA - As worries grow about the spread of the omicron variant, health officials say all that can be done at the moment is continuing preventive measures.
"I'd encourage just focusing on what we do know," Dr. Margaret Day, vaccine co-chair at MU Health Care, said. "The COVID vaccinations that we currently have are excellent in terms of their efficacy and safety and getting vaccinated with the primary series and the booster as recommended is just essential. That's how we're going to slow the spread in our community."
MU Health Care's Keene Street vaccination clinic closed on Tuesday, but vaccines are still offered in other pharmacies. The vaccine is available for those eligible at MU Health Care pharmacies and various other health facilities across mid-Missouri.
Day said even though there might be an influx of people trying to get the booster with the rise of omicron, pharmacies are equip for the influx.
"I think our vaccine efforts, at MU and across the community, are meeting the need, and we don't expect that to change," Day said. "We very much endorse people getting the vaccine and expect that we'll have plenty of supply and opportunities for people to do so."
Day said though not much is known about omicron right now, she expects more research and information to come out in the next couple of weeks. According to the World Health Organization, omicron's severity is still unknown, and it's not yet clear whether its more transmissible like other variants.
She said she doesn't know how omicron will react to the vaccine, but she does know the vaccine helps stop the overall spread of the virus in the community.
"The slower the spread the less chance viruses have of mutations," Day said. "So that's a really important thing right now let's focus on you know the strategies that we have the tools that we have today."
Day said she encourages those interested in getting vaccinated to visit Vaccines.gov has all the information about COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.