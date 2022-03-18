COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced it would be relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in its hospitals on Friday morning.
According to a press release, visiting hours and the number of visitors per patient have been expanded as a result of the continuous decline of COVID-19 cases in Boone County.
Starting Monday, March 21, hospital visiting hours will be offered every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all facilities except Missouri Psychiatric Center, whose hours will remain from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Also effective on March 21, University Hospital, Missouri Orthopedic Institute and Women’s Hospital will allow two visitors per patient room. Emergency Department patients, patients undergoing same-day surgery and testing and patients attending clinic visits will also be allowed two visitors.
As for those diagnosed with COVID-19, two visitors will be permitted for adult patients, but must follow stricter protocols in the building. Parents of pediatric patients can visit at any time.
Masks will still be required for all visitors. All hospital visitors must be at least 16-years-old and Missouri Psychiatric Center visitors must be at least 18-years-old.
Additional information regarding the changes can be found on the MU Health Care website.