COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will offer Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 during vaccination clinics next week. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will also continue its appointment-based clinics on Saturdays.
Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine received emergency use authorization for the 5 to 11 age group last Friday from the FDA, and the CDC recommended its use late on Tuesday. The state adopted the recommendation on Wednesday.
Special vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 only will take place next week at MU Health Care's South Providence Medical Park in Columbia. The clinic will be by appointment only:
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13
You can schedule an appointment online.
PHHS also offers appointment-based Pfizer clinics on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health department. Anyone who needs a dose in the series - first, second, third or booster - can schedule an appointment online.
Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive at PHHS in the coming days. Adult doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are also available.
A parent or guardian will need to sign the vaccine consent form for the child at either clinic.
Second dose appointments will be scheduled 21 days after the first dose is administered.
Children with a history of severe allergy to a component of the vaccine should not receive the Pfizer vaccine.