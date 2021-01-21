COLUMBIA - As health officials work to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, MU Health Care held Q&A on Facebook Live earlier Thursday.
Dr. Margaret Day shared the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine. She also answered some common questions, such as how the vaccine works, how can people sign up to get the shot and safety factors.
ARE THE VACCINES SAFE AND EFFECTIVE?
Dr. Day said the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been proven to be safe and effective. Day stressed the importance of getting a vaccine if you are able to.
DO I STILL NEED TO WEAR A MASK AFTER VACCINATION?
Day said that unfortunately, you will need to wear a mask and social distance even after receiving the vaccine until it's deemed safe to do otherwise.
WHEN CAN I GET THE VACCINE?
Day said MU Health Care is preparing for the next tier. Phase 1B - Tier 1 consists of first responders and emergency personnel. Day said one phase/tier doesn't necessarily have to be vaccinated in full to move on to the next.
WHERE CAN I SIGN UP TO GET THE VACCINE?
MU Health Care has a survey you can fill out to join the waiting list. You will be notified when it's your turn.
Jeremiah Shipman is new to Columbia and said due to the pandemic, he's lost a lot which has moved his mindset surrounding masks ordinances and the vaccine.
"What you call rules, I call necessities to deal with the problem at hand so that we can move forward as a nation," Shipman said.
Despite his own struggles, Shipman expressed his gratitude for the doctors.
"All the hospitals have been more than overwhelmed they are doing a fantastic job of just taking care of everybody. They have been pushed to the limits and beyond."
Shipman said he hopes everyone will embrace the vaccine.