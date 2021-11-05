COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and Lake Regional will begin relaxing visitor restrictions for hospital and clinic visitors.
MU Health Care's guidelines take effect on Nov. 8, while Lake Regional's visitor policy begins immediately.
MU Health Care
Adult inpatients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center and Women's And Children's Hospital will be able to have two designated visitors a day. Masks will still be required.
“Contact with family and friends is an important part of the healing process,” Kevin R. Gwin, MU Health Care's chief patient experience officer, said. “We are pleased to get closer to a more typical visitation schedule.”
No visitors will be permitted to see patients that are diagnosed with COVID-19.
All designated visitors must be at least 16 years old. Designated visitors for adult patients at the Missouri Psychiatric Center must be at least 18 years old.
Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all facilities except Missouri Psychiatric Center, where the hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Parents of pediatric patients can visit at any time.
For families and friends that can't be present Zoom and FaceTime will still be permitted and provided.
Emergency department patients, those undergoing same-day surgery and testing, and those attending clinic visits will also be allowed two visitors under these new guidelines.
Lake Regional
The hospital will allow all non-COVID patients two support people at a time in the hospital and the clinics and asks that visitors limit their re-entries each day.
Visiting hours remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and visitors must be 18 years or older. Exceptions may be made for children accompanying parents of pediatric patients.
Masks are still required for all staff, patients and visitors at all facilities, regardless of vaccination status.