MID-MISSOURI − MU Health Care has lifted its universal masking requirement at all of its facilities, the health care company announced Thursday.
Facilities include University Hospital, Women's Hospital, Capital Regional Medical Center (CRMC), Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) and the Missouri Psychiatric Center, as well as quick cares, urgent cares and primary care locations.
The company said the decision is based on new guidance from its accreditation agency, DNV. The agency issued an advisory Wednesday that allows its accredited institutions to use their own internal metrics to assess risks.
MU Health Care's infection control team conducted a risk assessment and chose to transition to optional masking with standard precautions.
Doreen Frappier has worked at MU Health Care for 15 years. When she first heard the requirement was lifted, she said she was excited.
"To me, it means the pandemic has pretty much come to an end and there's a lower risk of people getting COVID," Frappier said. "There were many people on the way out of work today who were not wearing masks, and it seemed to me that they were smiling."
Some are worried that the removal of the mask requirement is too broad, though.
"I think it should go department to department," MOI employee Connor Dollens said. "I think that in the ER where there could be more contagions or immunocompromised patients, I think that that should take precedence over something over at MOI where it's selective cases with less immunocompromised patients."
The announcement follows Boone Health's decision to end its masking requirement last week.
Masking will still be required for patients and visitors who:
- Experience respiratory symptoms including cough, runny nose, sneezing, etc.
- Tested positive for COVID-19 or had an exposure in the previous 10 days
- Are visiting a patient with COVID-19 or other contagious respiratory viruses
"People with symptoms should definitely still wear a mask," Frappier said.
MU Health Care and CMRC staff will be required to mask at the request of a patient, according to a news release.
Dollens said he would encourage staff members to continue wearing their masks anyway.
"Just walking through the hospital I've already noticed most people aren't wearing masks," Dollens said. "I think that you're gonna see more cases of COVID spreading amongst staff members. Obviously we already have some staffing issues, so overall employees should think about wearing masks. I mean, you work in a hospital. There are sick patients in a hospital."
Since last Thursday, 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Columbia, according to date from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.