COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is adding restrictions to hospital and clinic visitors due to increasing COVID-19 cases, effective immediately.
Patients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center and Women’s Hospital are allowed one specific visitor for the entire hospital stay, per a press release from the hospital.
The release also states that no visitors will be permitted for adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or for those few adult patients in semi-private rooms.
Pediatric patients at University Hospital and the Women's Hospital are allowed up to two parents or guardians.
Visiting hours are offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all MU facilities outside of the Missouri Psychiatric Center, where hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
All visitors must be at least 16 years old, and Missouri Psychiatric Center visitors must be 18 years old.