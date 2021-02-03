COLUMBIA- MU Health Care received 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and has sent out Thursday and Saturday appointment slots for those in Phase 1B-Tier 2.
MU Health Care sent out 4,000 invitations, with the goal of vaccinating 4,000 people by Saturday. The plan is to vaccinate roughly 2,000 people on each day at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
As of Wednesday afternoon, MU Health Care said only 1,500 to 1,600 people invited had signed up for a time slot.
MU Health Care will wait to send out more invitations to sign up, based on evaluations of sign ups of the initial lists in the coming days.
Dr. Brad Myers, MU Health Care Executive Director of Pharmacy and Laboratory services, said all 4,000 doses will be given—even if that means sending out more invites to people currently on the waitlist.
“We will ensure we get all shots in arms—all 4,000 by next Tuesday,” Dr. Myers said. “We’ve been provided guidance by the state that it is our responsibility and we’re accountable for making sure these doses are in arms.”
It is a multi-step process to get through the vaccination process at the site. There is a check-in station, registration station, and lastly a vaccination station. Nine people may be vaccinated at a time. There is an optional waiting area setup for people to stay 15 minutes after vaccination.
The state designated MU Health Care as one of the three vaccination sites in the region to provide high-volume vaccinations.
Invitations went out Tuesday, Feb. 2 via email or phone, depending on the contact information provided via their survey. The survey determines interest and eligibility for vaccination and is still open to anyone in the community. Those who filled out the survey will be considered for future invitations; if MU Health Care has enough spots to invite more people.
Those who received an appointment will need to attest to their eligibility during the scheduling process. MU Health Care staff will check photo identification during registration.
“We are excited to serve the state of Missouri to offer 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to high-risk individuals this week,” Stevan Whitt, MD, MU Health Care Chief Clinical Officer said. “Our vaccination site at the football stadium provides an efficient, convenient and safe way for the public to receive the vaccine. We are honored to play a key role in the state’s public vaccination effort moving forward.”
MU Health Care expects a similar allocation of the vaccine during the week of Feb. 15. Appointment invites will be sent to survey respondents in Phase 1B-Tier 2 upon the shipment of doses.
Those arriving for their appointments will enter on the east side of the football stadium, located at 600 East Stadium Boulevard.