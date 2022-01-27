COLUMBIA − Patients with a positive COVID-19 test and are experiencing symptoms may be eligible for an outpatient treatment option at MU Health Care.
Patients might be selected base on when their symptoms started.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two oral medications, Paxlovid and molnupiravir. The FDA also issued an authorization for two infusion therapies, sotrovimab and remdesivir.
These treatments are only effective if given within a certain number of days after symptoms begin. Paxlovid and molnupiravir must be taken within five days of symptom onset, remdesivir within seven days and sotrovimab within 10 days, according to MU Health Care
MU Health Care has a limited supply of these medications. The health care company is following National Institutes of Health Treatment Guidelines to determine patient eligibility and to prioritize treatment.
Patients currently eligible for outpatient treatments include:
- Immunocompromised individuals
- Those who are unvaccinated and age 65 or older
- Unvaccinated individuals younger than 65 with other clinical risk factors
Patients who are experiencing symptoms and may meet eligibility requirements should contact their primary care provider.