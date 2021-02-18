COLUMBIA- Due to the shipping delay of vaccine doses, MU Health Care is now postponing vaccinations for those scheduled to receive their initial dose on Sunday at Faurot Field.
The health care company already postponed Friday's event on Wednesday.
MU HealthCare has not received the 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccine that was expected this week due to weather-related delays.
“We are still awaiting confirmation on when the Moderna shipment will arrive, so we will wait to reschedule those signed up for Friday and Sunday until we know for sure when to expect those doses,” Brad Myers, MU Health Care Director of Pharmacy and Laboratory Services, said. “Those with appointments this week should know we will reach out to reschedule their appointment to ensure they receive the vaccine.”
Those scheduled to receive a second Pfizer dose on Friday, Feb. 19 will still be able to receive their vaccination as scheduled. Those doses are not affected by the shipment delay.
Currently any individual in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible to get the vaccine. You can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Survey to be sorted into the appropriate tier.