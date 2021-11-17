MISSOURI - As preparations for the holidays begin, many Missourians find themselves traveling or gathering with their families in celebration.
While the availability of vaccines has changed the trajectory of the pandemic since last year's holiday season, officials warn that there is still an increased risk in gathering.
MU Health Care vaccine co-chair Margaret Day said the mid-Missouri community is in a lower transmissible setting than previously.
"Case counts are certainly lower than they were this summer," Day said.
Still, officials warn that we are not yet in the clear. Missouri's neighboring states like Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Nebraska have higher case rates, making gathering in those states considered "higher risk."
"Family groups of limited size particularly vaccinated people, who are gathering for the holidays I think can do so and feel safe," Day said. "We all just want this to be over, but it's not time to let up quite yet."
According to the CDC, tips for safe holiday gathering include protecting those who aren't eligible for the vaccine yet, wearing a mask if you don't have the vaccine and gathering outdoors if possible.
"I think following the recommendations in general is your safest approach. Getting vaccinated at all still confers a great amount of effectiveness and is really good at preventing severe infection and hospitalization," Day said.
Officials also urge those eligible to receive the booster shot. According to Day, studies point to "waning effectiveness after six months."
"There's even potential that all people over age 18 may receive the recommendation to get to get a booster later this week," Day said.
Officials suggest that if you are meeting with multiple families who are potentially from different parts of the country, extra precautions should be taken such as getting a COVID-19 test and avoiding crowded areas.