COLUMBIA − Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's updated authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday night, MU Health Care says its ready to administer those third doses to those who qualify.
The update will allow immunocompromised people to receive a third shot of the vaccine.
"Whether that is Pfizer or Moderna that they get for their first two shot series, they should go ahead and get a third shot about 28 days later," co-chair of MU Health Care's vaccine committee Laura Morris said.
The CDC's Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices voted on Friday to approve the third dose of the two vaccines.
The CDC provided a list of qualifications that will allow for a third shot. The list includes:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory
Morris said immunocompromised patients are at an increased risk for breakthrough infections even if they are already vaccinated.
"Giving a third dose will give their immune system a boost, and hopefully better protect those vulnerable patients moving forward," Morris said.
Morris also said the third dose should be at least 28 days after completion of the primary mRNA vaccine series.
There has been a lot of anticipation in MU hospitals for the third shot.
"I think it's a relief to hear some formal guidance from the FDA," Morris said. "Everyone has been anticipating this for a while."
The hospital system will not seek verification of individuals' immunocompromised status when they go to receive their third dose, Morris said. She said they expect most of the people going for third doses of the vaccines will be referred by their primary care doctor.
"This is kind of in that similar category that we rely on patients to self-report honestly and accurately," Morris said.
Morris said that people looking to get their third dose should contact their physician if they think they qualify as one an immunocompromised patients.