COLUMBIA - Starting on Nov. 8, MU Heath Care will begin relaxing visitor restrictions for hospital and clinic visitors.
According to a press release, adult inpatients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopedic Institute, Missouri Psychiatric Center and Women's And Children's Hospital will be able to have two designated visitors a day. Masks will still be required.
“Contact with family and friends is an important part of the healing process,” Kevin R. Gwin, MU Health Care's chief patient experience officer, said. “We are pleased to get closer to a more typical visitation schedule.”
No visitors will be permitted to see patients that are diagnosed with COVID-19.
All designated visitors must be at least 16 years old. Designated visitors for adult patients at the Missouri Psychiatric Center must be at least 18 years old.
Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all facilities except Missouri Psychiatric Center, where the hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Parents of pediatric patients can visit at any time.
For families and friends that can't be present Zoom and FaceTime will still be permitted and provided.
Emergency department patients, those undergoing same-day surgery and testing, and those attending clinic visits will also be allowed two visitors under these new guidelines.