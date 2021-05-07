COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is relaxing visitor restrictions for its hospitals, effective Monday, May 10.
Adult inpatients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopedic Institute and Women's and Children's Hospital will be allow two designated visitors. Visiting hours are also expanded, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Missouri Psychiatric Center patients will also be allowed two visitors, but visiting hours will remain 4 to 6 p.m.
Emergency department patients, those undergoing same-day surgery and testing and those attending clinic visits will continue to be limited to a single visitor. No visitors are permitted for COVID-19 diagnosed patients.
All visitors must be at least 16 years old. The hospitals will continue to use Zoom and FaceTime to provide patient access to those who cannot be present.