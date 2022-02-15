COLUMBIA − MU Health Care has seen an increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions due to the increase of infections of the omicron variant.
The graph below shows MU Health Care's pediatric admissions over the past 12 months. MU Health Care said it saw more than double the number of cases in January as it did in December.
The admissions in February are on a downward trend. MU Health Care pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Christelle Ilboudo said they average about five to six child COVID-19 patients on any given day.
"But as far as new ones, we've had three in the last 24 hours," Dr. Ilboudo said.
Dr. Ilboudo said admissions started peaking at the end of November, and it continued into December. After an increasing trend in January, the numbers have started to trend down in terms of hospitalizations.
According to the state's dashboard, 187 children under the age of 18 had COVID-19 as of Sunday, Feb. 13, in comparison to 753 cases reported on Feb. 1.
MU Health Care does not differentiate cases by variant, but Dr. Ilboudo said when she first started hearing about the omicron variant, more children were getting hospitalized. She said there was a noticeable difference in how sick children were when they came in.
"We've had more children go to our ICU and needing ICU care than we've ever had in this entire pandemic," Dr. Ilboudo said.
Dr. Ilboudo said she thinks there are a few reasons children were getting more sick around the time of the omicron variant: the public lacked some mitigation strategies and people were more comfortable going out, the omicron is "quite contagious" and "children make up a higher percentage of those that are unvaccinated."
"We now think that COVID hospitalization is truly a product of those who weren't vaccinated," Dr. Ilboudo said. "That includes those children, that we have seen a higher proportion of unvaccinated young children under the age of 5, getting hospitalized."
The FDA is still in the process of authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 years old.
"I think that we are all coming to an agreement that COVID isn't something that's going to disappear, that it will eventually be something that we learn to live with," Dr. Ilboudo said. "But we all believe that vaccination is going to be our way out. And what I mean by that is our way out of having new variants. The more transmission goes around the community, the more the virus learns and adapts, and the smarter it becomes at evading our immune system."
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. PHHS encourages children ages 5 and older to get the vaccine.
