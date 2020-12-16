COLUMBIA - MU Health Care doctors and frontline workers started receiving the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday morning.
A pediatric infectious disease specialist was the first MU Health Care worker to receive the immunization.
The first COVID-19 vaccination has been administered here at MU Health Care to pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Christelle Ilboudo. This is an exciting step on the path to controlling the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/8fP0H4dZBQ— MU Health Care (@muhealth) December 16, 2020
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived to Missouri on Monday and to MU Health Care on Tuesday. The FDA approved its emergency use of the vaccine last Friday.
Watch the moment when the first vaccine doses arrived to MU Health Care on Tuesday.
The vaccine requires two doses. The second one is administered three weeks after the first vaccination.
The Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at MU Health expressed her feelings toward the vaccine after nearly ten months of the pandemic.
"It means hope for me," Dr. Alexandra James said. "It means hope and a lot of hard work by scientists across the globe, and I'm excited to live in a time when we have such amazing scientific technology and worldwide collaboration."
Frontline healthcare workers are among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri. As more doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive, it will be distributed to the general population following the immunization of healthcare workers.
Dr. James will be vaccinated Wednesday afternoon. She explained MU Health Care is ready to distribute the vaccine.
"We have nurses, physicians, staff, doctors, everyone is signing up to get the vaccine," Dr. James said. "I'm excited to receive this virus to protect my patients, my family and myself and be prepared to do the hard work that's left to come."
Even with the initial distribution of the vaccine, doctors are still recommending mask wearing and social distancing.
"Vaccines take time and require herd immunity so we need a great majority of the population to be vaccinated in order to protect all of us," Dr. James said. "The same measures will still apply it's not like we receive the vaccine and we can rip our mask off and return to normal, it's going to take time."
State officials expect to receive 339,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December.
Governor Mike Parson will hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon regarding the vaccine in Missouri. It will be available to stream on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.