COLUMBIA- MU Health Care has tested over 1,000 undergraduate students since spring arrival testing began on Jan. 11.
The university started early testing at Parking Structure #7 on Jan. 11, then transitioned to testing at the Hearnes Center on Jan. 17.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,319 students have been tested.
MU has recorded 11 positive tests, with a positivity rate of 0.6%. This accounts only for students who have been tested through the university.
Arrival testing is required for all undergraduates living in on-campus housing this semester, but all undergraduate students are encouraged to get tested at MU or before returning to school.
Undergraduate students can sign up for arrival testing online. Tests will be available through Thursday, Jan. 21.
For more information about arrival testing, visit MU's Show Me Renewal site.