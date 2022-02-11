COLUMBIA - As demand for COVID-19 testing declines, MU Health Care announced on Friday morning that it will adjust the hours at its test collection site.
According to a press release, the collection site, located at 404 N. Keene Street, will be open from 8 a.m. until noon every day starting on Monday, Feb. 14.
The site offers test collections for those who were exposed to the virus or are experiencing mild symptoms. Travel tests can also be found at the site.
The release said no appointments are required for testing, but mask wearing is mandatory. The testing is free, however, those with insurance must bring proper insuring documents.
Results will be delivered within 48 hours of testing, and will be available in HEALTHConnect, MU Health Care’s patient portal.