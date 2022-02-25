COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced Friday morning that it will close its COVID-19 test collection site this weekend.
The decision to close the site, located at 404 N. Keene St. is a result of the reduced demand for testing in the area.
For the month of February, testing sites throughout mid-Missouri have began to scale back hours as a result of declining numbers.
The site has reported a decrease in test volumes by 65% from late January to late February.
The last day of operation at the test site will be Sunday, Feb. 27. Those who need to obtain a COVID-19 test after the test site closes have several alternatives through MU Health Care such as Mizzou Quick Care and Mizzou Urgent Care.