COLUMBIA - As health officials work to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, MU Health Care is holding a Q&A on Facebook live.
The event starts at 2 p.m. Thursday, and you can join on MU Health Care's Facebook page.
Dr. Margaret Day will share the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine. She will also answer some common questions, such as how the vaccine works and how can people sign up to get the shot.
Ahead of the event, you can submit your questions through the comments section of MU Health Care's Facebook event.