COLUMBIA — MU Health Care will limit COVID-19 outpatient testing to only people who are experiencing symptoms until further notice.
The hospital's test collection site at 2003 W. Broadway Suite 100 is averaging more than 300 people per day seeking testing, according to a press release. For comparison, three weeks ago saw just 100 people seeking tests.
Approximately 60% of visitors at MU Health Care are not experiencing symptoms and seeking a test result for travel or similar purposes.
The primary testing site at MU Health Care will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. seven days a week. The site will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Years holiday and will reopen on at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
MU Health Care will monitor testing demand and communicate any future changes as they arise.
This comes as the new Omicron variant is spreading across the nation.
In mid-Missouri, many local pharmacies are sold out of at-home test kits and are waiting for more shipments to come in.
On Dec. 29, Gov. Mike Parson said the state of Missouri has been aware of the concerns of test shortages and has plans to accommodate.
"I think we've been well aware of that for many months, and the state of Missouri is not short on tests," Parson said. "We've stockpiled tests and we still have those, and we're going to utilize them."
He said people may not be able to get tests due to long testing lines or short staffing at testing sites, but the state has ample supply.
The morning after Parson announced the amount of at-home tests the state had, the Department of Health and Senior Services announced on their website they had reached their limit for ordering online tests for the month.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the website opened up the ability for residents to order at-home COVID-19 tests again.
Residents are having trouble finding places to test as MU Health Care limits testing to symptomatic patients and as at-home test kits are largely unavailable.