COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will offer walk-in COVID-19 tests starting Monday, July 19, at designated labs.
MU Health Care is looking to make testing more convenient and accessible for community members in light of the surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, according to a news release.
Walk-in tests for mild or asymptomatic patients will be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Providence Medical Building and Battle Avenue Medical Building.
The options are for those who need travel testing or for individuals who have mild symptoms or a known COVID-19 exposure and want to be tested, a news release said.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19 testing, call MU Health Care's call center at 573-884-0948.