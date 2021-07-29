COLUMBIA - MU Health care is opening up a COVID-19 testing site as the demand for testing continues to increase in the region.
The MU Health Care COVID-19 site, located at 2003 West Broadway, Suite 100, will open on Monday, Aug. 2.
The site will serve as a location to get fast and convenient COVID tests for people with known exposure or mild symptoms, or those who just need a travel test.
Patients looking to get a test will need to schedule an appointment. Appointment times will be available 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Each person tested will need their own appointment and will wait in their car until their scheduled time. Patients will need to wear a mask and bring proof of insurance (if insured).
After taking the test, patients will receive their results within 48 hours. If the test comes back positive, you will receive a phone call from the testing location. If results are negative, you will be notified via message in the MU Health Care portal.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms who need to be seen by a medical professional have several alternatives to obtain a test. Costs vary depending on testing location. Options include:
- Contact your primary care provider’s office
- Sign up for a virtual visit
- Visit a Mizzou Quick Care
- Visit Mizzou Urgent Care
Those suffering severe symptoms or breathing problems should go to the emergency department or call 911.
People with questions about how to access COVID-19 testing may visit their website.