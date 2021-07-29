COLUMBIA - MU Health care is opening up a COVID-19 testing site as the demand for testing continues to increase in the region.

The MU Health Care COVID-19 site, located at 2003 West Broadway, Suite 100, will open on Monday, Aug. 2.

The site will serve as a location to get fast and convenient COVID tests for people with known exposure or mild symptoms, or those who just need a travel test.

Patients looking to get a test will need to schedule an appointment. Appointment times will be available 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Each person tested will need their own appointment and will wait in their car until their scheduled time. Patients will need to wear a mask and bring proof of insurance (if insured). 

After taking the test, patients will receive their results within 48 hours. If the test comes back positive, you will receive a phone call from the testing location. If results are negative, you will be notified via message in the MU Health Care portal.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms who need to be seen by a medical professional have several alternatives to obtain a test. Costs vary depending on testing location. Options include:

Those suffering severe symptoms or breathing problems should go to the emergency department or call 911.

People with questions about how to access COVID-19 testing may visit their website.

Tags

Recommended for you