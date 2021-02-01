COLUMBIA- MU Health Care expects a delivery of 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week and will open up appointment slots for those in Phase 1B-Tier 2 for Thursday through Sunday.
The state designated MU Health Care as one of the three vaccination sites in the region to receive a vaccine allocation to provide high-volume vaccinations.
Appointments will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 through Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Invitations are set to go out Tuesday, Feb. 2 via email or phone, depending on the contact information provided via their survey. The survey determines interest and eligibility for vaccination and is still open to anyone in the community.
Appointments will be sent to those who filled out the survey and self identified as meeting criteria for Phase 1B-Tier 2. Those who receive an appointment initiation will need to attest to their eligibility during the scheduling process. MU Health Care staff will check photo identification during registration.
“We are excited to serve the state of Missouri to offer 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to high-risk individuals this week,” Stevan Whitt, MD, MU Health Care Chief Clinical Officer said. “Our vaccination site at the football stadium provides an efficient, convenient and safe way for the public to receive the vaccine. We are honored to play a key role in the state’s public vaccination effort moving forward.”
MU Health Care expects a similar allocation of the vaccine during the week of Feb. 15. Appointment invites will be sent to survey respondents in Phase 1B-Tier 2 upon the shipment of doses.
Those arriving for their appointments will enter on the east side of the football stadium, located at 600 East Stadium Boulevard.