COLUMBIA — The Food and Drug Administration expanded eligibility for the Pfizer and BioNTech booster shots to children ages 12-15 on Monday.
The FDA also shortened the time between the completion of the primary vaccination of the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to at least five months.
Laura Morris, a family physician and co-chair of the COVID-19 vaccine committee at MU Health Care, said the health department isn't expected to distribute the Pfizer booster for 12- to 15-year-olds until the Centers for Disease Control officially approves it for use.
"They have not signed off completely on the booster doses for ages 12-15. We anticipate that will likely happen tomorrow," Morris said about the advisory panel to the CDC meeting Wednesday.
"We typically wait for the FDA to authorize, the ACIP to meet and recommend, the CDC to sign off on that recommendation, and for the state of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to issue a recommendation to all health care providers in our state," Morris said.
Morris said there are a lot of adolescents and young adults who have not yet received their primary vaccination, making boosters not the primary concern of MU health officials when they start distributing booster vaccines.
Forty-three percent of adolescents in Boone County aged 5-17 have been fully vaccinated, but only 21% of adolescents in the same 5-17 age range have gotten vaccinated in Callaway County, according to Morris.
"Kids are going back to school and mask policies have changed in our local area. With recent holiday travel, this is a great time to spread viruses to one another as we come back together. I think it is really important that kids get vaccinated if they haven't gotten it yet," Morris said.
Morris said the booster returns the effectiveness range back up to 70 to 75%.
The timetables for booster shots for each vaccine series are listed below, as stated by MU Health Care
- Johnson and Johnson: eligible two months after initial vaccine.
- Pfizer: anyone ages 16 and up are eligible right now if it has been five months after initial vaccine.
- Moderna: anyone ages 18 and up are eligible six months after initial vaccine.