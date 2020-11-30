COLUMBIA — For weeks, health officials warned about COVID-19 cases surging after Thanksgiving. While local and national experts urged Americans to consider the health risks of traveling and gathering outside of immediate family, many people still opted to continue.
Local health officials are starting to discuss how the holidays will contribute to increasing cases and how the community can prevent it.
“We're seeing more and more issues coming from gatherings,” Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Assistant Director Scott Clardy said. “They need to stop that if we're serious about wanting to get this under control.”
Columbia and Boone County surpassed 10,000 cases on Nov. 30, including new cases from the weekend.
The health department reported 75 new cases on Monday, but Clardy said those numbers represent the days before Thanksgiving.
“Usually people don't start having symptoms until about five days after their exposure,” he said. “We'll continue to see more cases come as this week goes on.”
MU Health Care’s Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck said they are hoping for the best but preparing for a spike in cases over the next several weeks.
“We are ready. We are hopeful that people stayed in their small bubbles, that they weren't part of large gatherings, that people wore their mask, they stayed socially distanced,” Beck said.
The University of Missouri recommended students who traveled over Thanksgiving break to stay home for the remainder of the fall term.
MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said in an email to KOMU 8 News that they’re monitoring the number of on-campus students returning.
“Of the approximately 6,500 students who live on campus, we expect about 2,100 will be in our housing facilities through the end of the semester. Since the other 20,000 plus students live in private residences, we do not know how many will be staying in Columbia through December.”
Clardy said the switch to online learning after Thanksgiving break could decrease the risk of transmission.
“Any decrease in the number of students returning, poses less of a risk of virus transmission for people coming back from and bringing it with them from other places outside of Boone County,” Clardy said.
Clardy also said they can’t gauge the success of the new mask mandate and limited college students until after the holidays.
“It's gonna be after the New Year,” he said. “People will have gatherings on New Year's Eve so we're expecting to be at least the middle of January before we get a true guess or true measure of what our cases look like.”
Beck said hospitals need people in surrounding communities to do their part.
“What we needed at MU Health Care is the support of the communities that we serve. We are the last line of defense when someone becomes ill with COVID-19. The first line of defense is really each other. It's doing the right thing,” Beck said.