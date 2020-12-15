COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will not utilize staffing resources from Vizient, the health care company Governor Mike Parson announced the state would partner with to bring additional staff to Missouri hospitals almost two weeks ago.
"We have decided not to participate in the additional staffing from Vizient at this time," MU Health Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck said. "Vizient is our vendor that we use on a regular basis for travel nurses and other health care professionals when we need support, and we feel like, right now, we do not need to use that supply."
Eric Maze, MU Health Care's media relations contact, says the health care system continues to monitor their staffing situation closely.
“The pandemic has created staffing challenges for hospitals across the country, and MU Health Care is not immune to these realities. We continue to monitor our staffing situation closely and have contingency plans in place to adjust our staffing as our patients’ needs change," Maze said. "As the need for COVID-19 related hospitalizations has increased over the past several weeks, MU Health Care has signed contracts with several travel nurses to supplement our staffing levels. We are confident that we can continue to source additional nurses without the assistance of Vizient at this time.”
KOMU 8 News reached out to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City and Audrain, as well as Boone Hospital Center, to see if they plan on participating.
SSM Health Regional Manager Jessica Royston said SSM Health has signed on to accept staffing resources from Vizient but was unable to provide further details on how that will specifically impact their mid-Missouri facilities.
She also did not have details on how much it will cost the hospital once CARES Act money expires at the end of the month.
Boone Hospital Center has not yet responded for comment.
Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn spoke at the Dec. 2 press conference, when Gov. Parson announced the partnership.
"The state's new partnership with Vizient will allow rapid deployment of staff to support additional hospital capacity in all regions of the state," Kuhn said. "In the days and weeks ahead, as these workers arrive, they will provide essential support to our hospitals and health care workers."
KOMU 8 reached out to MHA about the partnership. The association says they don't have much role in the Vizient contract other than to advocate for resources.
"We aren’t part of the contract, nor are we managing any part of the effort," MHA Vice President of Public and Media Relations Dave Dillon said in an email.
KOMU 8 News also reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for comment, but they have not yet responded.
