COLUMBIA - Frontline workers in the MU Health Care system were given the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning, after the vaccine officially arrived Tuesday night.
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, a viral disease specialist at MU Health Care, was the first to receive the vaccine.
"So to be honest, I didn't know I was going to be one of the first people until late last night," she said.
Others to receive the vaccine include those working closest to COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Denicia Dwarica also received the vaccine Wednesday morning. She said she was so excited to get it that she couldn't sleep last night.
"It felt like Christmas morning, last night I couldn't sleep, I was so excited," she said.
The arrival of the vaccine is one of the quickest in history. After 10 months of the pandemic, it took just a couple to approve the vaccine, and just four days to have the vaccine arrive in Columbia.
"What we've been through the past few months, it just seems like we have a light at the end of the tunnel," Dr. Dwarica said.
Dr. Dwarica says getting the vaccine wasn't even a question for her, or for many of her colleagues.
"We have to set an example for those around us, we have to show strength for our residents and trainees," Dr. Dwarica said. "We're doing this to protect our patients."
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is applied in two doses, three weeks apart. Those who got the first round Wednesday will receive the second round in January.