COLUMBIA − Going into the school year last year versus this year looks a little different. Masks are back like last year, but this year, the University of Missouri will be full capacity with in-person classes and activities.
There are fewer signs reminding people to social distance and mask up than there were last year.
As of Aug. 2, MU's new policy requires students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks in the classroom and meeting rooms on campus. In all other indoor spaces, the university will require unvaccinated people to wear masks and recommends masks for fully vaccinated people.
In its announcement about the new masking guidelines, the university listed these exceptions:
- When you are alone in a workspace
- When your workspace has at least a 6-foot distance between all employees or has physical barriers between employees like plexiglass or cubicle wall
- When you are eating or drinking and 6 feet away from others or divided by physical barrier
- When you are with small numbers of people you consistently live or work with daily (known as a stable group) including roommates, officemates or lab co-workers.
When classes begun in 2020, masks were required for everyone, including when people were outdoors and even when people were alone outdoors.
In a Sept. 8, 2020 campus message, the university stated "the rules will be enforced with sanctions that could include suspension for students and disciplinary action for faculty and staff."
This year's campus message states nothing about disciplinary action if the rules aren't followed.
This year's campus message also said "vaccinated individuals can avoid quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, which allows them to continue participating in in-person activities at the university."
This is along the lines of the CDC's recommendation, which is to get tested 3 to 5 days later and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
MU also used to have signs all over campus reminding students, staff and visitors to mask up and social distance. Signs can still be found on doors of campus buildings and inside those buildings, but most of the signs in the outside campus areas are gone.
"I have definitely noticed fewer signs on campus, just like the ones that have been on the ground or outside in general," student Presley Davis said.
Christian Basi, director of the MU News Bureau, said in an email that many of the outside signs from last year suffered from normal wear and tear.
"So a lot of the signage going up is having to be produced again," Basi explained.
Basi also explained that MU will continue regular reminders through other sources of media, like social media platforms.
"Since this is not a new issue anymore, we can reduce the amount of resources being used on signage around campus and focus that on other needs," Basi said.
Davis said although she thinks some students may ignore those signs, she thinks they are important because if people don't follow the rules, the community isn't going to get better or classes will go back to online.
Last year, students, facility and visitors used the CampusClear app to check in and report symptoms daily. Students, facility, and visitors had to fill out the app before entering areas like the student center, Ellis Library, the rec and the student union. This year, CampusClear will not be used.
"CampusClear is no longer being supported by the app developer, so we have no plans to use it for the upcoming semester," Basi said.
He also explained that as of now, MU is "not anticipating limiting access to buildings," because the university expects people to "abide by the mask requirement."
Classes are set to begin Aug. 23. The mask requirement will be reviewed by Sept. 15, the university said in a news release.