COLUMBIA - MU's mask mandate expires Friday, after the UM Board of Curators failed to call a meeting to renew it.
Instead, university officials sent out an email to students, staff, and faculty Thursday to announce that masks would no longer be required, mainly citing lower COVID-19 case numbers. The email still strongly encourages students to mask up in indoor spaces when they cannot social distance.
The mask mandate had been in place since Aug. 2. It was renewed by UM system curators last month in a close 5-4 vote. When it was renewed on Sept. 13, there were 54 students with active COVID-19 cases. Now, there are 29.
However, this decision comes just one week after the MU Faculty Council voted to request a stricter mask mandate from the university. Its list of demands included:
- Renewing the mask mandate
- Requiring masks in all public indoor spaces on campus
- Imposing a vaccine mandate for all students, staff, and faculty
Kate Trauth, chair of the MU Faculty Council, said she's not surprised by the change, with the decrease in cases. However, she still thinks it's important to talk with students to make sure they feel safe.
"Having those conversations, I think that's important," Trauth said. "We don't know who's, you know, sitting next to us and what their circumstances are."
Trauth has already started these conversations with her own students. Some have said they plan to still continue to wear masks, and some said they do not. She also has a group of students who are leaving it up to the professors.
"There was a group that said 'if you asked me, I would wear a mask," Trauth said. "If you didn't ask me, I wouldn't."