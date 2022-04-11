COLUMBIA — MU's Sinclair School of Nursing has received a $70,000 grant to help nurses talk with people hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The grant is from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Assistant teaching professor Stefanie Birk will lead a team of educators and researchers to "help increase knowledge and confidence about the COVID-19 vaccine among nurses and the communities they serve," according to a news release.
The funding will be used to create updated course content for Birk's existing "Nursing in Communities" course this semester and beyond. The updated content will cover topics including vaccine development, safety and efficacy, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
“We want to prepare our nursing students as they get ready to graduate and go on to become nurses serving our communities,” Birk said in the release. “By incorporating these lessons into their current curriculum, they will be better prepared going forward to have effective conversations with people who may be feeling hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Birk will also work with faculty and students from the Missouri School of Journalism to identify effective communication strategies to share accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The project will end in June, and students will receive a certificate to indicate that they completed the educational program. Resources will also be shared with nursing programs at Lincoln University and Central Methodist University.
“When having these conversations, part of our health promotion strategy is to acknowledge people’s feelings, listen to what their reservations are, and then use encouragement and motivational approaches,” Birk said. “Whether it is in a clinical setting or with family and friends, we want to offer support and promote public health outcomes.”