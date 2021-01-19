COLUMBIA - Students are returning to MU’s campus for the spring semester, but COVID-19 precautions are still at the forefront.
Testing is available for all undergraduate students, but those in residential housing are required to test within five days of returning to campus. Students can access testing in four different ways, which include at home or on campus options.
As of Jan. 11, there have been 1,319 students tested in Columbia and 11 of those were positive. The positivity rate is less than 1% (about 0.6%).
Christian Basi, a spokesperson for MU, said this positivity rate is encouraging.
“It demonstrates to us in many ways that students, prior to coming here, have been very careful about what they have been doing, and continuing to comply with CDC guidelines for good behavior," Basi said.
Although only those living in residential buildings are required to get tested, Basi strongly encourages all undergraduate students to get test upon returning to campus.
This will help track the virus as students return from different parts of the country.
“We know that testing does not directly stop the spread of the virus, but arrival testing may help direct our health strategies and precautionary tactics,” Basi added.
Basi said about 70% of residential undergraduates plan to test in their hometown before coming back to Columbia. He said this is about 6,300 students.
Taylor Nguyen, a freshman at MU, lives in residential housing and tested for COVID-19 in St. Louis before coming back to Columbia. She said she got her results back within 24 hours.
Students like Nguyen have to report their testing to the university. Basi says MU is currently processing the positivity rates for students choosing to test from home.
Courses will be delivered through a number of methods, including traditional in-person teaching, a web-facilitated teaching with a physical class location, a blended teaching style, all online, or e-learning, which is 100% online.
Arrival testing for MU undergraduates will continue until Jan. 21.