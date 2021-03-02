COLUMBIA- University of Missouri professors Marc Johnson and Chung-Ho Lin began monitoring wastewater for COVID-19 last summer.
By studying and testing the water samples, Johnson and Lin could help the state pinpoint hot spots within the community; maybe even specific buildings or dormitories.
The raw wastewater is collected from 23 communities around Missouri and are submitted to the Life Sciences Center at MU.
The utilization of monitoring these samples may be more important than ever. Although COVID cases are way down across Missouri, these variants are circulating more and more throughout communities.
Just last week, the alarming California-variant of COVID-19 was discovered in Missouri sewage samples across the state.
Johnson said there’s “most definitely” an increased importance to study the samples now because of the spreading variants.
“If you would’ve asked me three months ago, I would not have thought this was worthwhile,” he said. “I was not expecting this.”
Johnson said his study gives the state an unbiased view of where there may be positive tests, taking out reporting mishaps or weather-related testing lab delays.