COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri has relaunched its COVID-19 case data page on the Show Me Renewal website. All data available on the page comes from self-reporting.
The university had paused the reporting of all COVID data after Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced changes to its reporting processes on Jan. 26.
On the graphs provided, the 10-day cumulative line shows the cumulative number of self-reported cases recorded in the 10 days prior to each point on the curve. This is intended to approximate the number of total cases within the campus population, the university said.
Students and supervisors are required to report a positive case within four hours of their diagnosis. Students can self-report here, and employees can self-report here.
The webpage also offers a link to the CDC dashboard for Boone County.