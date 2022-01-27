MU researcher identifies mutations of the omicron variant

COLUMBIA - The omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to massive spreads of infection across the country.
Compared to previous variants, omicron has been infecting people at higher rates. There has also been an increase in breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated.
This new variant has left many confused at how it is seemingly much more contagious than previous variants.
To figure this reasoning out, a team of researchers at the University of Missouri began work to specifically find the reasoning why the omicron variant is spreading at alarming rates.
Dr. Kamlendra Singh, from MU's College of Veterinary Medicine, jumped at the chance to figure out more of what was causing COVID to spread in such high numbers.
"I went to India last April and I got infected by the delta variant," Dr. Singh said. "So it then became personal to me."
Singh added Hickman High School student Saathvik Kannan, MU undergraduate student Austin Spratt, MU pre-med student Izn Naqvi and Sid Byrareddy from the University of Nebraska to assist him in his research.
The opportunity to work in a lab doing research that most of the world is looking at was an opportunity Naqvi said he could not pass up.
"This lab in particular was pretty interesting and my dad already had a connection with Dr. Singh, so it was pretty convenient," Naqvi said. "COVID and HIV research on the virus is interesting to me."
After a few weeks of studying the new variant, Singh's team discovered 46 different mutations in the omicron variant.
These mutations have been critical in the omicron variant being able to infect those who are vaccinated or have already contracted COVID.
"Mutation is change in the genome that results in a different type of protein," Dr. Singh said. "Once you have different kinds of protein after the virus and the virus attacks the cell, our antibodies do not recognize that, because it has already been mutated.
With the discovery of these 46 different mutations, Singh believes that the study's results might be useful for scientists.
Singh believes that by understanding what is causing omicron to survive, even with vaccines, can help lead future antiviral treatments to be able to target the parts of a virus that are leading to omicron surviving.
Singh's team has also been able to develop a supplement called CoroQuil-Zn. The supplement is currently in use in India and may soon be on the market in the United States after approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
While the discovery of these mutations is essential to stopping COVID for good, Singh believes COVID will continue to be around.
"There will be more variants," Dr. Singh said. "Vaccination is happening, but slowly the pandemic may turn into an endemic."
Singh and his lab will continue to work on variants of COVID, using artificial intelligence to predict them before they can arrive.