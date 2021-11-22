COLUMBIA – University of Missouri senior Austin Spratt enrolled at the university to study mathematics, but today, he is working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spratt is part of Dr. Kamal Singh's team at MU's Bond Life Science Center, which searches for variants and mutations of the virus.
"We are trying to find out what percent of mutation and what percentage of variation, variants are in our country," Dr. Singh said. "And how these mutations are changing over the time.”
According to the World Health Organization, variants can hinder the effectiveness of vaccines over time.
"I definitely expect there will be more variants," Dr. Singh said. "As more variants come, efficacy with vaccines may not be as effective as they have been.”
Here's how variants are discovered, according to Dr. Singh:
- Researchers use the original strain of COVID-19 found in Wuhan, China and use that as their base.
- Samples of COVID-19 are then compared to the original strain to see if the sequences match.
- A sample with a sequence that doesn’t match up with the original virus is identified as a variant.
Finding variants requires analysis of hundreds of thousands of sequences. It also requires someone like Spratt, who has knowledge of coding.
"I take sequences from a database that's public and then I can actually map them on a little circular map called a circles map, that I've designed," Spratt said. "Then I can actually find exactly where these mutations are located and what type they are, and we can use that to figure out what's going on with the virus.”
Without contributions from Spratt and other students, Dr. Singh would be unable to quickly find variants and mutation.
While this work is vital to the ongoing effort to squash the pandemic, Spratt said the lab is focused on more important modes.
"The best route forward is to create antivirals that actually specifically target [COVID-19]," Spratt said. "That's what we think is the next step going forward.”
Singh and his team are doing exactly that. He gave KOMU 8 News a first look at the antiviral the lab has developed in conjunction with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
This video, provided to KOMU 8 by Dr. Singh, shows how the antiviral (magenta) blocks the COVID-19 virus (orange) from attaching to human cells (green), preventing infection.
"The virus cannot enter the cell in presence of our drug," Dr. Singh said.
He said he expects the drug will go before an FDA panel for approval in five to six months.
By then, Spratt will be weeks from graduation, knowing his time at MU has benefitted his community.
“It's thrilling to know that what I'm doing has a high impact," Spratt said.