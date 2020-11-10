COLUMBIA - A team of researchers at the University of Missouri have identified three COVID-19 mutations that may be the reason behind the infection rate.
Dr. Kamlendra Singh is the project supervisor, and research professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and Bond Life Sciences Center.
"The good thing about finding this mutation is at least we know, what most likely is causing the the fitness of the efficiency of the virus that is being you know, made," Singh said. "That's the good thing. So it's like, once you know the cause, you probably can find the solution."
To better understand the significance of Dr. Signh's findings, one must understand how a virus works.
A virus cannot reproduce without finding a "host cell". That's why they look for cells like the ones in the human body. When a virus enters a body, it finds a cell to inject its genetic material into. This is how the virus takes over a cell and multiples in the body.
To battle off the virus, the body's immune system aims to destroy the infected cells. After the infection has passed, antibodies remain in the body to help fight off future infection.
"So what happens is, whenever a virus is transmitted, based on the conditions- it could be any condition, geographic and health condition- so many things can contribute when virus tries to survive. And when virus tries to survive, it mutates itself," Singh said. "But that's known for viruses. They mutate to adapt. And it happened that these mutations most likely increase the infectivity."
The body's immune system can learn from previous viral encounters and become immune to reinfection. Therefore, for a virus to survive, it must evolve and adapt, or in other words, mutate to overcome the antibodies a person built up from previous infection.
One of the mutations the team found showed it enhanced the speed of the virus to make copies of itself. Another mutation shows enhanced binding of the virus to its host.
"So many labs in the United States working on [a vaccine and treatment], and I happen to be one part of it and I'm proud of it too," Dr. Singh said. "But very soon we will have treatments that will knock this virus off, so no reason to be scared."