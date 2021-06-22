MISSOURI − As the delta variant travels across Missouri, COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing, according to MU researchers.
MU researchers are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on the Sewershed Surveillance Project to track COVID-19 cases through wastewater.
University of Missouri professors Marc Johnson and Chung-Ho Lin have been tracking case numbers through wastewater and have noticed the delta variant throughout Missouri.
Missouri had the highest percentage of the delta variant at 29.1%, according to CDC data.
Jeff Wenzel, Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology at DHSS said the project is testing wastewater all across the state of Missouri.
“We are testing 83 communities every week now," Wenzel said. "We are covering roughly 67% of the Missouri population with those 83 tests."
Communities in mid-Missouri include Columbia, Jefferson City, Eldon, Fulton, Marshall, Mexico and Sedalia.
Wenzel said the tests allow a predictive ability to see if a communities cases will go increase or decrease.
"We've been seeing that when we see a spike in our viral load in the wastewater, we, 70% of the time, see an increase in known-human cases four to six days later," Wenzel said.
“When you have the pathogen, many individuals shed those viral particles through their stool,” Wenzel said. “That then travels through the sewer system to the treatment plant, where we are able to collect a sample and measure the volume of those viral particles.”
Wenzel said there have been several studies looking at whether or not the virus can live after going through the stool, and it has not successfully survived.
"Especially as it traveled through that wastewater for days or miles, it becomes even less likely that it would be viable," Wenzel said.
Wenzel said the virus can shed in your stool four to six days prior to noticing COVID-19 symptoms.
"You also can shed those viral particles up to 30 days after you're not symptomatic anymore," Wenzel said.
Wenzel said this makes it harder for them to predict a downward trend compared to an upward trend.
Wenzel said while the testing is not precise, it is beneficial for testing a large community sample.
"Going from no cases to several cases, those are easy for us to see, it's easy for us to see large changes, decreases or increases."
They are able to detect the delta variant by looking at individual mutations and recognizing which mutation is a "variant of concern" within the community.
Last week, the CDC upgraded named the delta variant from a "variant of interest" to a "variant of concern."