COLUMBIA - University of Missouri students are back on campus as the spring semester began Tuesday.
The return of students comes without a mask requirement.
UM System Board of Curators voted down a mask requirement in a Jan. 11 meeting.
The board recommended students and staff to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, but some students said their classmates aren't following those recommendations.
"In my classes, I would say I probably didn't recognize anyone wearing a mask today," Nicole Deeken, an MU sophomore, said.
Some MU students feel the recommendation should be a requirement.
"Everybody has gone back home, and over break, people have a tendency to go visit other places and things like that," Ganasri Aleti said. "So to take all of that, and then not require any sort of testing or, being like, 'Oh, you have to be negative' or anything like that, and to just say, 'You don't have to wear a mask if you don't want to,' and then just bring all of that back to campus. It can put a lot of other people at risk."
"So there's about 75 people in my class, I'd say 10 of them had masks on," Andy Ritsema said. "If we continue to worsen at the university, I think the university will go ahead and do a mask mandate. I'm expecting it, and I'm hoping they do it."
According to MU's Show-Me Renewal Dashboard, there are 234 active student cases, 34 active faculty cases and 132 active staff cases as of Tuesday.
Aleti said she felt like the lifting of the mask requirement "should have been thought of a little bit more thoroughly." However, the mask recommendation gives people the freedom to make their own decisions.
"I'm glad that I see a lot of students wearing masks still. But I'm also glad that students have the choice to wear masks as they see fit," senior Victoria Wham said. "I'm just a little bit more on the cautious side."
Deeken said she believes it gives people the option to do what they want and have their own freedom in that decision.
