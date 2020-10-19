COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced Monday it enrolled a patient in a new clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19.
The trial will partner the university with the National Institutes of Health, several institutions nationwide and 17 other countries, with the hope of finding a new treatment for the virus.
Christian Rojas Moreno, MD and associate professor of clinical medicine, will serve as the principal investigator for the trial at MU Health Care.
"By attacking the virus in the early stages, this treatment may reduce the risk of complications or death," Dr. Rojas Moreno said.
Adults hospitalized with COVID-19 will be administered a high concentration of antibodies and the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.
Antibody treatments involve the transfusion of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients into hospitalized patients.
The trial will test a new method using immunoglobulin, a high concentration form of antibodies. Patients will receive more antibodies than plasma alone.
"We can find another potential treatment for COVID-19," Dr. Rojas Moreno said. "One of the goals is to find out if hyper-immune immunoglobulin can improve outcomes for patients hospitalized with COVID-19."
Dr. Rojas Moreno said doctors don't know the full effects of plasma treatment right now, but the hope is that a treatment is developed from the results.
"We could reproduce this process down the road," Dr. Rojas Moreno said. "If it works, we could get a product of antibodies to treat patients with COVID-19."
Researchers will test their hypothesis that the concentrated antibodies and Remdesivir will aid the body's immune response in the early stages of COVID-19 infection.
The study will enroll 500 adult COVID-19 patients. Only patients who have experienced symptoms for 12 or fewer days are eligible for the trial.
No patient using a ventilator or an ICU bed will be included in the trial.
Patients that meet those factors will be informed of the trial and can then consent to participate in the trial.
It is a randomized trial, meaning half of the participants will be given the antibody combination and half will receive a placebo.
Dr. Rojas Moreno said he wasn't sure on a timetable for the findings of the trial. It will depend on how fast sites are enrolling patients.